  • October 23, 2019

OPD searching for aggravated assault suspect - Odessa American: Law Enforcement

e-Edition Subscribe

OPD searching for aggravated assault suspect

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Tuesday, October 22, 2019 5:43 pm

OPD searching for aggravated assault suspect Odessa American oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

Odessa PD is asking for the public's assistance in identifying a man suspected of assaulting a person at the Odessa Sam's Club last month, according to a statement released by the department Tuesday.

Just after 8 p.m. on Sept. 18 Odessa police responded to 4230 North JBS Parkway in reference to an incomplete 911 call.

Police discovered that an unknown man stole a 2018 Ford F-350 in Midland and drove to Odessa before committing an aggravated assault in the Sam's Club parking lot.

The suspect then fled the scene in the truck before abandoning it near Highway 191 and 1788.

Anyone with any information about the identity of the suspect is encourage d to contact Detective S. Chavez at (432) 335-3347 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at (432) 333-TIPS.

Follow Odessa American on twitter @OdessaAmerican, like us on Facebook at Odessa American or call 432-333-7763 to contact the city editor.

Posted in , on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 5:43 pm.

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
71°
Humidity: 36%
Winds: SSW at 14mph
Feels Like: 71°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 83°/Low 51°
Sunshine. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the low 50s.

thursday

weather
High 55°/Low 32°
Windy, and mainly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the low 30s.

friday

weather
High 58°/Low 32°
Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the low 30s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2019, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]