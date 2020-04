The Odessa Police Department is reportedly looking for a man involved in multiple robberies.

OPD responded to eight burglaries believed to have been committed by the same man, an OPD press release stated.

A photo of the man has been released on the OPD website at tinyurl.com/yd3mp86j.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective I. Davis at 432-335-3333 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference case No. 20-06294.