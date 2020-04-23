ECSO issues warning of phone scam

The Ector County Sheriff’s Office issued a phone scam alert about people asking for three $300 gift cards or certificates for reportedly failing to show up for jury duty.

ECSO spokesperson Sgt. Gary Duesler stated in a press release the phone scammers are identifying themselves as the “Ector County Judicial Committee,” which Duesler detailed doesn’t exist.

The scammers are reportedly stating the person had “jury duty” scheduled but failed to show up and claiming that in order to clear this up the person needs to purchase three $300 dollar gift cards or certificates.

The scammers keep the person on the phone while instructing them where to purchase cards, and then give the scammers the code numbers on the back of the card, the press release stated.

The scammers reportedly continue to explain after the person completed this action to go to the courthouse and advise security to page “Lane Donaldson.” Duesler stated in the press release this is a fake name. The scammers claimed he is the nephew of former Sheriff Mark Donaldson.

ECSO advises the public to hang up and not continue the conversation.