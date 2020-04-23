  • April 23, 2020

ECSO issues warning of phone scam - Odessa American: Law Enforcement

e-Edition Subscribe

ECSO issues warning of phone scam

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Thursday, April 23, 2020 4:28 pm

ECSO issues warning of phone scam oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

The Ector County Sheriff’s Office issued a phone scam alert about people asking for three $300 gift cards or certificates for reportedly failing to show up for jury duty.

ECSO spokesperson Sgt. Gary Duesler stated in a press release the phone scammers are identifying themselves as the “Ector County Judicial Committee,” which Duesler detailed doesn’t exist.

The scammers are reportedly stating the person had “jury duty” scheduled but failed to show up and claiming that in order to clear this up the person needs to purchase three $300 dollar gift cards or certificates.

The scammers keep the person on the phone while instructing them where to purchase cards, and then give the scammers the code numbers on the back of the card, the press release stated.

The scammers reportedly continue to explain after the person completed this action to go to the courthouse and advise security to page “Lane Donaldson.” Duesler stated in the press release this is a fake name. The scammers claimed he is the nephew of former Sheriff Mark Donaldson.

ECSO advises the public to hang up and not continue the conversation.

Posted in on Thursday, April 23, 2020 4:28 pm. | Tags: , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
83°
Humidity: 10%
Winds: W at 12mph
Feels Like: 83°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 87°/Low 61°
Clear. Lows overnight in the low 60s.

friday

weather
High 90°/Low 53°
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the low 50s.

saturday

weather
High 81°/Low 55°
Sunny. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the mid 50s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]