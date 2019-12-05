  • December 5, 2019

ECSO searching for man involved in gas station robbery - Odessa American: Law Enforcement

ECSO searching for man involved in gas station robbery

Posted: Thursday, December 5, 2019 11:20 am

oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

The Ector County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who reportedly stole money from a gas station in West Odessa.

The reported robbery occurred at 10:36 p.m. Wednesday at the Kent Kwik located at 9413 West University Boulevard, an ECSO press release detailed.

An employee at the gas station reported that the man entered the store, walked directly to the register, displayed a weapon and demanded money. The suspect was described as a 6-foot-2 Hispanic male with an athletic build, brown eyes and medium toned skin.

The suspect was wearing a camouflage jacket with hood, black jeans, gloves, black boots and a white and black skull face mask and a black beanie, the press release stated.

The clerk reportedly complied with the demand and the suspect who took the money and fled the store.

No one was injured during the incident and the investigation continues.

