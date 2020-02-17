  • February 17, 2020

DPS searching for suspect in connection to fatal hit and run - Odessa American: Law Enforcement

DPS searching for suspect in connection to fatal hit and run

Posted: Monday, February 17, 2020 1:05 pm

oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

The Texas Department of Public Safety is looking for a suspect involved in a pedestrian hit and run that resulted in the death of 58-year-old Odessa woman.

The reported fatal hit and run happened at 7:16 p.m. Friday near the intersection of 42nd Street and Cypress Avenue in West Odessa, a DPS press release detailed.

Donna Brobst, 58, of Odessa was reportedly struck by an unknown vehicle as it was traveling west on 42nd Street. The vehicle fled the scene.

Anyone with information about the hit and run is asked to contact DPS Sgt. Oscar Villarreal at The Texas Department of Public Safety in Midland at 432-498-2174 or leave an anonymous tip at Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333–TIPS.

Posted in on Monday, February 17, 2020 1:05 pm. | Tags: , ,

