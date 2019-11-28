  • November 28, 2019

Man killed following disturbance - Odessa American: Law Enforcement

e-Edition Subscribe

Man killed following disturbance

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Thursday, November 28, 2019 1:36 pm

Man killed following disturbance Odessa American oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

An Odessa man is dead after being run over by a car following a disturbance with his common law wife.

On Monday Odessa Police officers were called to 1000 East Monahans to Arbor Oaks Apartments about a domestic dispute.

Anthony Sanchez, 26, was pronounced dead at Medical Center Hospital after he was run over by a car that his wife and child were in.

A news release detailed that Sanchez would not let his wife and child leave and that she called a family member to pick her up.

Follow Odessa American on twitter @OdessaAmerican, like us on Facebook at Odessa American or call 432-333-7763 to contact the city editor.

Posted in on Thursday, November 28, 2019 1:36 pm. | Tags: , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Fair
51°
Humidity: 62%
Winds: ESE at 12mph
Feels Like: 46°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 53°/Low 45°
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the mid 40s.

friday

weather
High 72°/Low 46°
Windy with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the mid 40s.

saturday

weather
High 62°/Low 35°
Sunny and windy. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the mid 30s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2019, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]