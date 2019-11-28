Man killed following disturbance

An Odessa man is dead after being run over by a car following a disturbance with his common law wife.

On Monday Odessa Police officers were called to 1000 East Monahans to Arbor Oaks Apartments about a domestic dispute.

Anthony Sanchez, 26, was pronounced dead at Medical Center Hospital after he was run over by a car that his wife and child were in.

A news release detailed that Sanchez would not let his wife and child leave and that she called a family member to pick her up.