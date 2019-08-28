  • August 28, 2019

Three juveniles charged in connection to multiple robberies at gunpoint - Odessa American: Law Enforcement

Three juveniles charged in connection to multiple robberies at gunpoint

Posted: Wednesday, August 28, 2019 4:25 pm

oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

Ector County Sheriff’s Office and Odessa Police Department arrested three male juveniles that reportedly committed multiple robberies at gunpoint.

The three juveniles were 15, 13 and 12 years old and each was charged with aggravated robbery.

The first reported robbery happened at 6:49 p.m. at Maysa’s Tortillas located at 9035 W. University Blvd., an ECSO release stated.

Employees reportedly told deputies the suspect was a tall skinny male with a blue mask.  The male entered the store, pointed a gun and demanded the employee give him all the money in the register. The male kept the gun pointed at her and reached over and took the money and exited the store in an unknown direction.

While the deputy was taking the first report, dispatch advised that another attempted robbery had happened at the El West Depot located at 5016 W. University, the release stated.

No money was reportedly taken from that location, but the description of the suspect matched the one from Maysa’s Tortillas. The employees stated the suspect pulled into the parking lot, exited the vehicle wearing a blue mask and headed to the store entrance, but the store employee activated a security gate preventing him from entering the business. The male ran back to car and left the scene.

The third robbery happened at the Kent Kwik located at 601 N. West County Road, the release stated. Three males entered the store, displayed a handgun, and took money and other items.

OPD reportedly located the suspect’s vehicle, which had previously been reported stolen. After a short vehicle pursuit, the male suspects abandoned the vehicle, fled on foot and were detained by OPD and ECSO.

The three male juveniles were transported to the Ector County Youth Center.

Posted in on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 4:25 pm. | Tags: , ,

