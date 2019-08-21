Police looking for credit card theft at Napa Auto Parts

The Odessa Police Department is searching for three men who reportedly used a fraudulent credit card to purchase $2,900 worth of merchandise at an auto parts store.

The reported theft happened June 6 at the Napa Auto Parts located at 409 East 42nd Street, an OPD release detailed.

Three men reportedly used a fraudulent credit card to purchase about $2,900 worth of merchandise. A photo of the three men can be seen on OPD’s website at tinyurl.com/y5ayr58d.

Anyone who knows the three men is asked to contact Detective R. Celaya at 432-335-4937 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference case No. 19-24624.