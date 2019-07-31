OPD scheduled to host inaugural Summer Block Party

The Odessa Police Department schedules events throughout the year to connect with the citizens it protects.

Between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday, OPD is scheduled to host its inaugural Summer Block Party at Floyd Gwin Park located at 1015 N. County Road West.

“We know it’s important to have events like this,” OPD spokesperson Cpl. Steve LeSueur said. “It’s important to build trust with the community. We want events like this because it helps build trust and those types of events are important right now.”

OPD’s inaugural Summer Block Party will feature music, jumpers, waffle ball, kickball, dunking booth, drinks, hot dogs, chips, cookies, cotton candy and popcorn. Children can also take photographs with OPD officers and have their fingerprints taken.

There will also be bicycles raffled during the event. LeSueur didn’t give an exact number, but he indicated it would be several.

LeSueur said OPD wanted to host an event prior school starting. The Summer Block Party will serve as a school supply drive for anyone that wants to donate school supplies.

“The theme is going to be back to school,” LeSueur said. “We are going to have lots of events that are designed specifically for little kids.

“It’s important to have interaction with law enforcement, especially at a younger age. We are on the same team as everybody else.”

Throughout the year, OPD have taken part in many outreach programs.

LeSueur hopes to make this Summer Block Party a consistent event in the future.

“We want to show that we are human beings just like everybody else,” he said. “It’s also an opportunity to ask us any questions about things that they might be experiencing in their neighborhoods.”