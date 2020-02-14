Two killed in vehicle collision

Two men died in a two vehicle collision on Monday at 7:27 a.m. near Barstow, Texas.

A DPS report details that Horacio Acosta-Ramirez, 37, of El Paso was driving a 2019 Nissan Titan west on I-20 with Rene Cruz, 55, of Odessa in the passenger seat.

Matthew McKenzie, 22, was driving east in a 2017 Ford F-250 with three passengers. The report details that McKenzie reportedly fell asleep and the F-250 crossed the center stripe and struck the Nissan head-on.

Acosta-Ramirez and Cruz were both pronounced dead on scene. They were both wearing their seatbelts, the report details.

McKenzie was transported to Reeves County Hospital in Pecos while Deonte Williams, 24, Jeremy Robinson, 36, and Brandon Manuel, 33 were transported to Medical Center Hospital in Odessa. None of them had serious injuries.