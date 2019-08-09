OPD: Capt. Doporto graduates from FBI National Academy

Odessa Police Department announced on Friday that Capt. Robert Doporto reportedly graduated from the FBI National Academy in June.

The academy is a 10-week course and focuses on intelligence theory, terrorism and terrorist mindsets, management science, law, behavioral science, law enforcement communication, and forensic science, the OPD release stated.

Doporto is the first graduate of the academy from OPD in 10 years, the release detailed. Doporto has been in law enforcement since 1989 and with OPD since 1992.

During his tenure at OPD, Doporto has served as a supervisor in narcotics and criminal investigation division.

Participation at the academy is by invitation only, the release stated.