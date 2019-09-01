  • September 1, 2019

Trooper recovering from shooting - Odessa American: Law Enforcement

e-Edition Subscribe

Trooper recovering from shooting

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size
View all 2 images in gallery.
Ways to Help the Victims.

Posted: Sunday, September 1, 2019 1:21 pm

Trooper recovering from shooting By Casey Dennis oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

Texas State Trooper Chuck Pryor was shot in the lower part of his face and had surgery Saturday night. He is in serious but stable condition and expected to recover with some rehabilitation.

A GoFundMe account was started for Pryor by Erica Robinson, the wife of a co-worker.

Robinson on Sunday via phone said she had only met Pryor on Friday and said he has an 8-year-old son. She said Pryor and his family came to Midland about a year ago and she wanted to make sure that the family felt the support of law enforcement families.

“I just want to make sure they are taken care of even though most had to get up and go back to work today as normal. They just go out there and do whatever is asked of them,” Robinson said.

She said wives of troopers support each other and that they keep in close contact. “His wife is thankful for the support,” Robinson said.

The GoFundMe details he was shot in the face and had surgery on Saturday and that proceeds will assist with medical expenses and other needs.

Posted in , on Sunday, September 1, 2019 1:21 pm. | Tags: , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
92°
Humidity: 30%
Winds: E at 7mph
Feels Like: 92°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 92°/Low 70°
Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the low 70s.

monday

weather
High 94°/Low 71°
Sunshine. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the low 70s.

tuesday

weather
High 95°/Low 70°
Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the low 70s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7670 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2019, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]