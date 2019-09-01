Trooper recovering from shooting

Texas State Trooper Chuck Pryor was shot in the lower part of his face and had surgery Saturday night. He is in serious but stable condition and expected to recover with some rehabilitation.

A GoFundMe account was started for Pryor by Erica Robinson, the wife of a co-worker.

Robinson on Sunday via phone said she had only met Pryor on Friday and said he has an 8-year-old son. She said Pryor and his family came to Midland about a year ago and she wanted to make sure that the family felt the support of law enforcement families.

“I just want to make sure they are taken care of even though most had to get up and go back to work today as normal. They just go out there and do whatever is asked of them,” Robinson said.

She said wives of troopers support each other and that they keep in close contact. “His wife is thankful for the support,” Robinson said.

The GoFundMe details he was shot in the face and had surgery on Saturday and that proceeds will assist with medical expenses and other needs.