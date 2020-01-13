  • January 13, 2020

Police searching for man in connection to kidnapping, assault - Odessa American: Law Enforcement

Posted: Monday, January 13, 2020 4:52 pm

Police searching for man in connection to kidnapping, assault oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

The Odessa Police Department is looking for a 32-year-old man reportedly involved in kidnapping and assaulting his girlfriend.

The man has been identified as Jonathan Andrew Castillo and he’s wanted for kidnapping, a third-degree felony and assault (family violence), class A misdemeanor.

The reported kidnapping happened at 7:46 a.m. Saturday in the 4200 block of North Grandview, an OPD press release detailed.

A complainant reportedly saw a man, later identified as Castillo, assault a 37-year-old woman and force her into a vehicle while she was screaming. The complainant reportedly attempted to help the woman but Castillo assaulted the complainant in the neck.

OPD found the 37-year-old woman at a hotel, the press release stated. The woman stated Castillo was her boyfriend and had taken her against her will.

A photo of Castillo has been released by OPD and can be seen at tinyurl.com/rtfcsdz.

Anyone with information about the kidnapping or assault is asked to contact the Odessa Police Department or Odessa Crime Stoppers and reference case No. 20-00787.

