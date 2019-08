The Odessa Police Department is looking for a male suspect who reportedly burglarized multiple vehicles in east Odessa.

The reported burglaries happened in the 2500 block of Halifax Avenue, an OPD release stated.

OPD has released a photo of the male suspect on its website at tinyurl.com/y64wu9x8.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Detective R. Chavez at 432-335-4932 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference case No. 19-13616.