Gerke joins other police chiefs for CPI advisory board

Odessa Police Department Chief Michael Gerke said Friday he was asked a couple months ago to join chiefs from around the state to be part of the Caruth Police Institute advisory board.

Gerke accepted the position on the advisory board and he’s eager to bring his knowledge of West Texas to the rest of the state.

“When you look at Midland-Odessa, it’s us and several smaller communities,” Gerke said. “It’s not like being in the metroplex where everything is on top of itself. Our resources are much scarcer here. That matters. That means we have to work together a lot more. We have to coordinate a lot better.”

The University of North Texas at Dallas and Meadows Mental Health Policy Institute united to transform the CPI into one of the top police training, policy analysis, technical assistance and research organizations in Texas and nationally, a UNT Dallas press release detailed.

The advisory board is reportedly an 18-person which includes dozen police chiefs from departments across Texas. The board includes Gerke, Dallas Police Chief U. Renee Hall and Dallas Assistant Police Chief David Pughes, Arlington Police Chief Will Johnson and plus police chiefs from Austin, Sherman, Abilene, Garland, Carrollton, Willow Park, Rockport and Dallas County Community College District.

“I am excited about the opportunity to work with a renowned group of practitioners and academics as we revitalize and relaunch the Caruth Police Institute to prepare the next generation of law enforcement professionals,” CPI board chair and Irving Chief of Police Jeff Spivey said in the press release.