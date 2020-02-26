Man charged with head-butting, strangling ex-girlfriend

A 24-year-old man was arrested after he reportedly head-butted and strangled his ex-girlfriend during an argument.

Erik Ramirez, 24, was charged with assault by strangulation or suffocation (family violence), a third-degree felony.

The reported assault happened around 9:59 a.m. Feb. 16 in the 3700 Block of Andrews Highway, an Odessa Police Department affidavit stated.

Officers were reportedly dispatched to the 3700 block of Andrews Highway and met Veronica Rios who said she was in an argument with Ramirez that turned physical.

Rios stated Ramirez pushed her against a wall, head-butted her on her forehead and then grabbed her by the throat causing her to feel “dizzy”, the affidavit detailed. Rios stated she scratched Ramirez in self-defense as she tried to get away.

Officers reportedly saw redness and slight swelling on Rios’ forehead along her hairline and marks around her neck that were consistent with the injuries.

When officers arrived, Ramirez walked away from the scene, but was found shortly after in an alley of the 3700 block of N. Texas Avenue, the affidavit stated.

Ramirez reportedly refused to answer questions. The officers saw fresh scratches on the right side of his neck and cheek.

Ramirez was arrested, charged and transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center. Jail records show Ramirez was booked on Feb. 18 and had one bond totaling $15,000. He was released to a different agency on Feb. 18.