  • May 20, 2020

Police searching for woman involved in hit and run - Odessa American: Law Enforcement

Police searching for woman involved in hit and run

Posted: Wednesday, May 20, 2020 3:35 pm

oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

The Odessa Police Department is looking for a woman who was reportedly involved in a hit and run with a fence near an apartment complex.

The reported collision happened around 5 p.m. May 12 at Sagebrush Apartments located at 3250 W. Eighth St., an OPD press release stated.

Investigation reportedly showed a woman occupying a black Ford Expedition, collided with a fence located at the Sagebrush Apartments. The woman fled the scene without meeting necessary legal requirements.

OPD posted a photo of the woman that can be seen at tinyurl.com/y9x63t89.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Hit & Run Investigator T. Yelley at 432-335-5758 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference case No. 20-08527.

