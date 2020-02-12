2 men charged with burglarizing residence

A 42-year-old man and a 32-year-old man were arrested after they reportedly attempted to burglarize a residence and were in possession of prescription drugs.

Conrad Cortez, 42, and Ernesto Ortiz Jr., 32, were charged with burglary of a habitation, a second-degree felony. Ortiz was also charged with parole violation, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, a state-jail felony, evading arrest or detention, a class A misdemeanor, resisting arrest, a class A misdemeanor, and possession of marijuana, a class B misdemeanor.

The reported burglary happened at 10 p.m. Monday in the 1200 block of North Lincoln Avenue, an Odessa Police Department press release detailed.

Dispatch reportedly told officers the lights were on in the residence and there wasn’t supposed to be anyone inside. Officers saw two men, later identified as Cortez and Ortiz, rummaging through the kitchen and placing items into a bin.

Cortez and Ortiz fled the scene as soon as they saw the OPD officers, the press release stated. Ortiz was in possession of 45 hydrocodone pills that were individually packaged into groups of five and 10 pills.

Cortez and Ortiz were arrested, charged and transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center. Cortez has one bond totaling $50,000, while Ortiz has five bonds totaling $66,500, jail records show. Both men were in jail intake as of Wednesday afternoon.