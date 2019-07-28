OPD increases range of ‘Safe Zones’ to combat driving violations

The Odessa Police Department is scheduled to expand its “Safe Zones” over the next week as it began Friday.

OPD spokesperson Cpl. Steve LeSueur said officers will return to previous “Safe Zones” from July 19 and will add the area between Eighth Street and Grandview Avenue due to people running red lights.

The “Safe Zones” that officers will continue to monitor are the 3100 to 4100 blocks of East 42nd Street, 22nd Street and Linda Avenue and the 4500 block of Northeast Loop 338, an OPD news release said.

Officers will also watch all construction zones and the traffic signal project on East Loop 338.

“Despite us sending out those notices every week, we still issue several citations at those locations every week,” LeSueur said. “Our goal is to prevent people from being killed or seriously injured.”

LeSueur said the additional “Safe Zones” come from public complaints or issues that other officers have noticed.

The spokesperson for OPD said a majority of the violations are speeding, running red lights and seatbelts.

“We just want people to slow down,” LeSueur said.

One additional citation that LeSueur said has increased is truck route violations. The city ordinance doesn’t allow through traffic of trucks within the city limits as trucks must travel on Loop 338 and Interstate Highway 20.

LeSueur said these are isolated incidents, but a common problem throughout the city.

“It’s pretty much all over the place,” he said. “There are more common areas, but it’s not just one area. It’s all over.”

LeSueur said “Safe Zones” have made an impact on certain areas and the number of violations has decreased due to additional enforcement.