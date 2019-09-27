  • September 27, 2019

Police searching for men involved in robbery at cellphone store - Odessa American: Law Enforcement

e-Edition Subscribe

Police searching for men involved in robbery at cellphone store

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Friday, September 27, 2019 3:35 pm

Police searching for men involved in robbery at cellphone store oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

The Odessa Police Department is looking for three men who reportedly showed a handgun and stole money from the register at a cellphone store.

The reported robbery happened 5 p.m. Sept. 16 at the Metro PCS located at 910 North Grandview Ave., an OPD release stated.

Investigation showed three men entered the business and one of them took out a handgun while demanding money from the register.

The three men fled the scene and were last seen running north in the alley with an undisclosed amount of cash. There were no reports of any injuries.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Detective S. Chavez 432-335-4932 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference case No. 19-31692.

Posted in on Friday, September 27, 2019 3:35 pm. | Tags: ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
95°
Humidity: 22%
Winds: S at 4mph
Feels Like: 95°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 94°/Low 71°
Showers and thunderstorms late. Lows overnight in the low 70s.

saturday

weather
High 91°/Low 72°
Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the low 70s.

sunday

weather
High 89°/Low 71°
Windy with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the low 70s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7670 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2019, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]