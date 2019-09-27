Police searching for men involved in robbery at cellphone store

The Odessa Police Department is looking for three men who reportedly showed a handgun and stole money from the register at a cellphone store.

The reported robbery happened 5 p.m. Sept. 16 at the Metro PCS located at 910 North Grandview Ave., an OPD release stated.

Investigation showed three men entered the business and one of them took out a handgun while demanding money from the register.

The three men fled the scene and were last seen running north in the alley with an undisclosed amount of cash. There were no reports of any injuries.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Detective S. Chavez 432-335-4932 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference case No. 19-31692.