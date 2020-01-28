  • January 28, 2020

Border Patrol foils smuggling attempts - Odessa American: Law Enforcement

e-Edition Subscribe

Border Patrol foils smuggling attempts

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size
More Information

Posted: Tuesday, January 28, 2020 2:19 pm

Border Patrol foils smuggling attempts Odessa American oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

PRESIDIO U.S. Border Patrol Agents caught a wanted alien smuggler after two separate vehicle pursuits.

A news release issued Tuesday detailed that on Jan. 21, agents assigned to the Marfa Station attempted to stop an Audi sports utility vehicle traveling northbound on Farm to Market Road 2810 away from the border.

The vehicle initially failed to yield, but later pulled to the side of the road, at which time nine people ran from agents. They were all caught and determined to be in the United States illegally, citizens of China, Cuba, and Ecuador were in the group. The driver of the vehicle fled the scene and abandoned the vehicle, the release said.

At about 4 p.m. Jan. 22, agents assigned to the Presidio Border Patrol Station tried to stop a gold Chevrolet Trailblazer that initially failed to yield, but later stopped at a local convenience store. Agents apprehended 10 individuals. Nine were determined to be in the United States illegally, citizens of Ecuador and Guatemala were in the group. Also apprehended in the group was a United States citizen identified as Juan Francisco Sigala.

Sigala was identified as the smuggler of this group and believed to be the driver of the vehicle from the smuggling event the previous day at Marfa, the release said. Sigala has two previous arrests from the El Paso Texas Ports of Entries for narcotics smuggling, the release said.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations took custody of both smuggling cases. They are currently pending prosecution, the release said.

Follow Odessa American on twitter @OdessaAmerican, like us on Facebook at Odessa American or call 432-333-7763 to contact the city editor.

Posted in on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 2:19 pm. | Tags: , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Partly Cloudy/Wind
56°
Humidity: 27%
Winds: NNW at 27mph
Feels Like: 51°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 56°/Low 31°
Clear and windy. Lows overnight in the low 30s.

wednesday

weather
High 59°/Low 34°
Sunshine. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the mid 30s.

thursday

weather
High 46°/Low 32°
Cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s and lows in the low 30s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]