Border Patrol foils smuggling attempts

PRESIDIO U.S. Border Patrol Agents caught a wanted alien smuggler after two separate vehicle pursuits.

A news release issued Tuesday detailed that on Jan. 21, agents assigned to the Marfa Station attempted to stop an Audi sports utility vehicle traveling northbound on Farm to Market Road 2810 away from the border.

The vehicle initially failed to yield, but later pulled to the side of the road, at which time nine people ran from agents. They were all caught and determined to be in the United States illegally, citizens of China, Cuba, and Ecuador were in the group. The driver of the vehicle fled the scene and abandoned the vehicle, the release said.

At about 4 p.m. Jan. 22, agents assigned to the Presidio Border Patrol Station tried to stop a gold Chevrolet Trailblazer that initially failed to yield, but later stopped at a local convenience store. Agents apprehended 10 individuals. Nine were determined to be in the United States illegally, citizens of Ecuador and Guatemala were in the group. Also apprehended in the group was a United States citizen identified as Juan Francisco Sigala.

Sigala was identified as the smuggler of this group and believed to be the driver of the vehicle from the smuggling event the previous day at Marfa, the release said. Sigala has two previous arrests from the El Paso Texas Ports of Entries for narcotics smuggling, the release said.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations took custody of both smuggling cases. They are currently pending prosecution, the release said.