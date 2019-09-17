  • September 17, 2019

Odessa, Midland first responders ready for second softball challenge - Odessa American: Law Enforcement

Odessa, Midland first responders ready for second softball challenge

More Information

>> First responders softball challenge

If you go

>> What: First responders softball challenge.

>> Where: Security Bank Ballpark in Midland.

>> When: Saturday, gates open at 5 p.m.

>> Cost: $5 per person, kids under 3 get in for free.

Posted: Tuesday, September 17, 2019 5:13 pm

Odessa, Midland first responders ready for second softball challenge By Royal McGregor rmcgregor@oaoa.com Odessa American

For the second time in as many years, the Odessa Police Department and Odessa Fire Rescue will face Midland Police Department and Midland Fire Department in a first responders softball contest.

The professional baseball confines of Security Bank Ballpark — home of the Midland RockHounds — serve as a platform to benefit police and fire associations in Odessa and Midland.

Steven Ramirez, a firefighter and paramedic with OFR, said there were about 500 people that attended last year’s event. He expects similar, if not better, attendance since the doubleheader lands on the weekend.

The gates open at 5 p.m. Saturday, home run derby is scheduled for 6 p.m. and the doubleheader opener is set for 7 p.m. Each softball game will last between 50 minutes to an hour with a 10-minute intermission between each game.

Tickets are $5 and can be purchased at the central fire stations in Odessa and Midland. Children under 3 years old get in for free.

“Last year, we had a great time, a great turnout,” Ramirez said. “This year we’re blessed to have a doubleheader. We are going to have a home run derby and then two softball games after the home run derby.”

The home run derby will feature Dennis Nourry, a FDNY firefighter.

OPD Lt. Kevin Chance said last year was the first time that he received the opportunity to play at a professional field. The 41-year-old said he has been competing in softball leagues throughout Texas since he was 16 years old. He explained the unique experience to play on the same field as professional baseball players.

“It’s amazing, especially when you are used to the rec fields and then you go and play at a professional stadium,” Chance said. “You are playing with true hops. It’s a whole different view.”

Reach Royal McGregor at 432-333-7769 or by email at r​mcgregor@oaoa.com and follow him on Twitter at @OASirRoyal.

Posted in , on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 5:13 pm.

