  • July 30, 2019

Kermit man dies in single-vehicle rollover - Odessa American: Law Enforcement

e-Edition Subscribe

Kermit man dies in single-vehicle rollover

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size
More Information

>> GoFundMe page

Posted: Monday, July 29, 2019 4:46 pm

Kermit man dies in single-vehicle rollover oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

The Odessa Police Department is still investigating the cause of a fatal wreck Sunday after a Kermit man reportedly crossed all lanes of traffic on Interstate Highway 20, rolled his vehicle, was ejected and then struck by other vehicles.

The rollover happened at 5:26 a.m. in the 4700 block of West Interstate Highway 20, an OPD release detailed.

Juan de Dios Orona III, 25, of Kermit was reportedly driving a 2005 Ford F-150. The F-150 reportedly entered the westbound lanes of Interstate Highway 20 from the ramp before crossing all lanes of traffic and colliding with the media barrier.

The F-150 rolled and Orona was ejected before being struck by other vehicles, the release stated.

Orona was pronounced dead on scene by the Ector County Medical Examiner. OPD spokesperson Cpl. Steve LeSueur said over the phone on Monday afternoon that Orona wasn’t wearing a seatbelt.

Next of kin were notified and there were no other reports of injuries.

As of Monday afternoon, the GoFundMe page for Orona had raised more than $11,000 from 107 donations in 21 hours. The GoFundMe page detailed that Orona had a 6-year-old son and a 2-year-old daughter. The funds are reportedly going to be used for funeral expenses.

The wreck is still under investigation.

Posted in on Monday, July 29, 2019 4:46 pm. | Tags: , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
81°
Humidity: 51%
Winds: S at 6mph
Feels Like: 83°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 95°/Low 73°
Plenty of sun. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the low 70s.

wednesday

weather
High 97°/Low 73°
Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the low 70s.

thursday

weather
High 99°/Low 73°
Plenty of sun. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the low 70s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7670 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2019, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]