Kermit man dies in single-vehicle rollover

The Odessa Police Department is still investigating the cause of a fatal wreck Sunday after a Kermit man reportedly crossed all lanes of traffic on Interstate Highway 20, rolled his vehicle, was ejected and then struck by other vehicles.

The rollover happened at 5:26 a.m. in the 4700 block of West Interstate Highway 20, an OPD release detailed.

Juan de Dios Orona III, 25, of Kermit was reportedly driving a 2005 Ford F-150. The F-150 reportedly entered the westbound lanes of Interstate Highway 20 from the ramp before crossing all lanes of traffic and colliding with the media barrier.

The F-150 rolled and Orona was ejected before being struck by other vehicles, the release stated.

Orona was pronounced dead on scene by the Ector County Medical Examiner. OPD spokesperson Cpl. Steve LeSueur said over the phone on Monday afternoon that Orona wasn’t wearing a seatbelt.

Next of kin were notified and there were no other reports of injuries.

As of Monday afternoon, the GoFundMe page for Orona had raised more than $11,000 from 107 donations in 21 hours. The GoFundMe page detailed that Orona had a 6-year-old son and a 2-year-old daughter. The funds are reportedly going to be used for funeral expenses.

The wreck is still under investigation.