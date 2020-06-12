Men charged in separate illegal dumping activities in West Odessa

A 27-year-old man and a 48-year-old man were each reportedly arrested on different illegal dumping charges in West Odessa.

Michel Eduardo Beltran, 27, and Victor Martinez Lescaille, 48, were each charged with illegal dumping, a class B misdemeanor.

The illegal dumping took place on April 6 and April 30, respectively, an Ector County Environmental Enforcement Unit affidavit detailed.

Beltran reportedly dumped an LG Wave Force top lead washer, loveseat, tree and brush cuttings, two wooden chairs, a wooden table, a small table with wheels, a BBQ pit, a children’s potty chair, furniture blanket, bricks, vacuum hose and miscellaneous trash in the 3100 block of Meteor Crater Road.

ECEEU cameras recorded images of Beltran dumping the solid waste, the affidavit stated. Beltran was interviewed at the Ector County Sheriff’s Office on June 8 and he admitted to the illegal dumping because the landfill was too expensive.

On April 30, Lescaille reportedly dumped solid waste and litter more than five pounds in the area of W. Third Street and Fortune 500 Drive. Lescaille admitted he had illegally dumped the solid waste and litter because his truck had broken down.

Beltran and Lescaille were each booked into the Ector County Law Enforcement Center on Thursday and posted bail the same day, jail records show. Beltran and Lescaille each had one bond totaling $500.