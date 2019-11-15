PHS student arrested for making threat

Ector County ISD police arrested a Permian High School student on a Class A misdemeanor, threat of exhibition of a firearm on school property, after he threatened to shoot up the school, a news release said.

The threat followed having his phone taken away.

“We do not believe it was a serious threat, but we continue to tell students, all such statements will be taken seriously and criminal charges will be pressed, whether or not it was intended as a joke or said in a moment of anger,” statement from the district issued Friday said.