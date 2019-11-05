ECSO identifies man shot, killed

A 38-year-old who led law enforcement on a high speed chase and was shot and killed at an apartment complex in central Odessa had shot his ex-girlfriend.

Luis Fino Nabarrette III has been identified by ECSO as the man shot and killed by law enforcement Friday evening near the Jackson Square Apartments.

Nabarrette was shot and killed after he led officers on a high-speed pursuit that ended at 12th Street and Jackson Avenue, an Ector County Sheriff’s Office press release detailed. Nabarrette reportedly exited his vehicle, pointed a gun at a deputy and was shot and killed.

ECSO stated in a Tuesday press release the deputy involved in the shooting is Dustin Alderman, who has been with the sheriff’s office since January 2017.

The Texas Rangers have reportedly taken over the investigation. Texas Department of Public Safety spokesperson Sgt. Oscar Villarreal said over the phone that he doesn’t have any information that he will release. He also said he would speak with the investigating Ranger for details but had not before press time.

An OPD affidavit obtained on Tuesday afternoon detailed that officers were dispatched to Medical Center Hospital about a gunshot victim on Oct. 29. The victim, later identified as Angelica Nabarrette, had a gunshot injury to the scalp.

Nabarrette reported that she and a witness, identified as R. Aguilera, were driving when they were confronted on the roadway by her ex-boyfriend, Luis Nabarrette.

Luis Nabarrette showed a firearm and fired it at Angelica Nabarrette as she sat in the passenger seat of Aguilera’s vehicle, the affidavit detailed. Aguilera stated he had gone to Angelica Nabarrette’s residence at 9 p.m. located in the 300 block of Graham Avenue.

Aguilera said that the pair reportedly drove around talking in his vehicle before returning to the 300 block of Graham Avenue where they saw a white Mustang parked at her residence, which Angelica Nabarrette said she feared was her ex-boyfriend’s.

Aguilera and Angelica Nabarrette drove around the block, the affidavit stated. The white Mustang followed them and veered at his vehicle. Aguilera stated he saw Luis Nabarrette show a firearm in his direction.

Aguilera reportedly pulled over in the 300 block of Bernice Avenue. Luis Nabarrette opened Aguilera’s door and pointed the firearm at him and then pointed the firearm at Angelica Nabarrette and stated “Bitch, I’m going to kill you.”

Aguilera, in the report, said Luis Nabarrette extended his arm and shot Angelica Nabarrette in the top portion of her head, the affidavit detailed. Angelica Nabarrette stated all she remembered was her ex-boyfriend entering the vehicle and hearing two gunshots. Angelica Nabarrette stated she felt blood running down her face.

MCH staff reportedly detailed that Angelica Nabarrette had a severe cut to the scalp that required medical attention.

Aguilera’s vehicle was processed by the OPD Crime Scene Unit and a .22 casing was located inside the vehicle, the affidavit stated. There were also two additional bullet casings found at the crime scene in the 300 block of Bernice Avenue.

At 10:43 a.m. Oct. 31, OPD spokesperson Cpl. Steve LeSueur sent an email that detailed he was asking the public to help locate Nabarrette as he was wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a first-degree felony.

LeSueur also detailed in the email that Nabarrette was considered to be armed and dangerous.

Nabarrette had been booked into the Ector County Law Enforcement Center 25 times for various charges, jail records show. He had charges that ranged from driving while license invalid to assault.

A previous OA article detailed that Nabarrette and Angelica Nabarrette were ex-husband and wife, however, the most recent affidavit refers to the pair as ex-boyfriend and girlfriend.