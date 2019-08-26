Odessa motorcyclist listed with life-threatening injuries after two-vehicle collision

A 45-year-old Odessa motorcyclist was transported to Medical Center Hospital with life-threatening injuries after he was reportedly involved in a two-vehicle collision.

The collision happened at 6:18 a.m. Monday near the intersection of Dixie Boulevard and Clements Street, an Odessa Police Department release stated.

Robert Lavernee Bradshaw III, 45, of Odessa was reportedly driving a black Kawasaki motorcycle. He was driving south in the 1100 block of south Dixie Boulevard.

Jose Manuel Zorrilla Jr., 40, of Odessa was driving a black Chevrolet Tahoe, the release stated. He was driving north in the 1100 block of south Dixie Boulevard.

Zorrilla reportedly turned left and failed to yield the right of way before striking the motorcycle.

Bradshaw was transported to MCH with life-threatening injuries, the release stated. There were no reports of any other injuries.