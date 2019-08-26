  • August 26, 2019

Odessa motorcyclist listed with life-threatening injuries after two-vehicle collision - Odessa American: Law Enforcement

e-Edition Subscribe

Odessa motorcyclist listed with life-threatening injuries after two-vehicle collision

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Monday, August 26, 2019 4:20 pm

Odessa motorcyclist listed with life-threatening injuries after two-vehicle collision oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

A 45-year-old Odessa motorcyclist was transported to Medical Center Hospital with life-threatening injuries after he was reportedly involved in a two-vehicle collision.

The collision happened at 6:18 a.m. Monday near the intersection of Dixie Boulevard and Clements Street, an Odessa Police Department release stated.

Robert Lavernee Bradshaw III, 45, of Odessa was reportedly driving a black Kawasaki motorcycle. He was driving south in the 1100 block of south Dixie Boulevard.

Jose Manuel Zorrilla Jr., 40, of Odessa was driving a black Chevrolet Tahoe, the release stated. He was driving north in the 1100 block of south Dixie Boulevard.

Zorrilla reportedly turned left and failed to yield the right of way before striking the motorcycle.

Bradshaw was transported to MCH with life-threatening injuries, the release stated. There were no reports of any other injuries.

Posted in on Monday, August 26, 2019 4:20 pm. | Tags: , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
105°
Humidity: 10%
Winds: SW at 9mph
Feels Like: 105°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 111°/Low 76°
Clear. Lows overnight in the mid 70s.

tuesday

weather
High 97°/Low 70°
Plenty of sun. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the low 70s.

wednesday

weather
High 88°/Low 71°
More clouds than sun. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the low 70s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7670 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2019, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]