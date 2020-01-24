Police searching for person connected to hit and run

The Odessa Police Department is reportedly looking for a person involved in a hit and run.

The reported hit and run happened at 8:48 a.m. Jan. 4 near the intersection at 42nd Street and Dixie Boulevard, an OPD press release detailed.

Investigation reportedly showed the driver of a silver Jeep Liberty collided with a gray Dodge Challenger and fled the scene without meeting necessary legal requirements.

Anyone with information about the hit and run is asked to contact hit and run investigator M. Stewart at 432-335-5759 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference case No. 20-00238.