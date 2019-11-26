  • November 26, 2019

Police searching for a Cowboy involved in burglary - Odessa American: Law Enforcement

Police searching for a Cowboy involved in burglary

Posted: Tuesday, November 26, 2019 3:54 pm

The Odessa Police Department is looking for a suspect wearing a Dallas Cowboys hat in connection to a burglary in east Odessa.

The reported burglary happened Nov. 9 at a business in the 4400 block of Tanglewood Lane, a City of Odessa press release stated.

The suspect was reportedly wearing a Dallas Cowboys beanie, dark long-sleeve shirt, jeans, light colored shoes and a light grey backpack.

Employees of the business stated to police the back door had been pried open, the release stated. When the manager arrived, they noticed the office had been rummaged through and the computer associated with the camera system had the wires cut off and the cameras were torn off the walls.

The manager also stated that all three cash registers were pried open and stolen from, the release detailed.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Odessa Police Department at 432-333-3641.

