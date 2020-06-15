  • June 15, 2020

Man dies after being booked into Ector County jail - Odessa American: Law Enforcement

e-Edition Subscribe

Man dies after being booked into Ector County jail

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Monday, June 15, 2020 4:58 pm

Man dies after being booked into Ector County jail oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

A 38-year-old man reportedly died after he was booked into the Ector County Law Enforcement Center early Monday morning.

An Ector County Sheriff’s Office press release detailed at 6:15 a.m. Monday, a 38-year-old black man, was booked into jail at 1:33 a.m. and was found unresponsive.

The inmate was reportedly transported by ambulance to Medical Center Hospital ER and was pronounced dead at 7:13 a.m.

ECSO stated as Texas Commission on Jail Standards protocol that the Texas Rangers were notified and are conducting the investigation, the press release detailed.

The press release also detailed “If there was any wrong doing by any personnel they will be held accountable.”

Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis stated via text message Monday afternoon that suspending visits to inmates in the jail remains in effect by the TCJS until further notice.

Sheriff Griffis also detailed in a text message, “We will update as per Rangers so as to not inhibit their investigation.”

Posted in on Monday, June 15, 2020 4:58 pm. | Tags: , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
80°
Humidity: 36%
Winds: SSE at 10mph
Feels Like: 80°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 91°/Low 66°
Mostly clear. Lows overnight in the mid 60s.

tuesday

weather
High 92°/Low 69°
A few clouds. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the upper 60s.

wednesday

weather
High 93°/Low 70°
Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the low 70s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]