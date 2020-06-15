Man dies after being booked into Ector County jail

A 38-year-old man reportedly died after he was booked into the Ector County Law Enforcement Center early Monday morning.

An Ector County Sheriff’s Office press release detailed at 6:15 a.m. Monday, a 38-year-old black man, was booked into jail at 1:33 a.m. and was found unresponsive.

The inmate was reportedly transported by ambulance to Medical Center Hospital ER and was pronounced dead at 7:13 a.m.

ECSO stated as Texas Commission on Jail Standards protocol that the Texas Rangers were notified and are conducting the investigation, the press release detailed.

The press release also detailed “If there was any wrong doing by any personnel they will be held accountable.”

Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis stated via text message Monday afternoon that suspending visits to inmates in the jail remains in effect by the TCJS until further notice.

Sheriff Griffis also detailed in a text message, “We will update as per Rangers so as to not inhibit their investigation.”