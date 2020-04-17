  • April 17, 2020

Police searching for men connected to hotel robbery - Odessa American: Law Enforcement

e-Edition Subscribe

Police searching for men connected to hotel robbery

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Friday, April 17, 2020 3:52 pm

Police searching for men connected to hotel robbery oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

The Odessa Police Department is reportedly looking for two men involved in a robbery at a hotel in downtown Odessa.

The reported robbery happened March 17 at the Marriott Hotel and Convention Center located 305 E. 5th St., an OPD press release detailed.

Investigation reportedly showed two men stole an employee’s backpack, which had more than $900 worth of property.

OPD has released a photo of the two men that can be seen at tinyurl.com/y87py25d.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact Detective L. Gonzales at 432-335-3345 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference case No. 20-05735.

Posted in on Friday, April 17, 2020 3:52 pm. | Tags: , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
57°
Humidity: 44%
Winds: NNE at 11mph
Feels Like: 54°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 57°/Low 44°
Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the mid 40s.

saturday

weather
High 79°/Low 55°
Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the mid 50s.

sunday

weather
High 83°/Low 53°
Sunshine. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the low 50s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]