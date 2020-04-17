Police searching for men connected to hotel robbery

The Odessa Police Department is reportedly looking for two men involved in a robbery at a hotel in downtown Odessa.

The reported robbery happened March 17 at the Marriott Hotel and Convention Center located 305 E. 5th St., an OPD press release detailed.

Investigation reportedly showed two men stole an employee’s backpack, which had more than $900 worth of property.

OPD has released a photo of the two men that can be seen at tinyurl.com/y87py25d.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact Detective L. Gonzales at 432-335-3345 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference case No. 20-05735.