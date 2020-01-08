  • January 8, 2020

Police, FBI searching for bank robber - Odessa American: Law Enforcement

Police, FBI searching for bank robber

Posted: Wednesday, January 8, 2020 4:58 pm

oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

The Odessa Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are searching for a man who robbed a bank while showing a handgun in east Odessa.

The reported bank robbery happened at 12:20 p.m. Wednesday at the BBVA Compass Bank located at 3809 E. 42nd St., an OPD press release detailed.

Investigation reportedly showed a man entered the bank and presented a note to a teller, while showing a handgun. The man exited the bank and left the scene in a white truck with an undisclosed amount of cash. There were no reports of any injuries.

The man has been described as a thin white man with light-colored eyes, 6-feet tall and 180 pounds, wearing a black hoodie, glasses and a surgical mask, the press release stated.

The man is reportedly driving a white Dodge Ram pickup. The bed of the truck has a diamond plate auxiliary fuel tank.

OPD has released a photo of the man and his truck at tinyurl.com/yhgfm4el.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact the Odessa Police Department, Federal Bureau of Investigation or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS.

