ECTOR COUNTY FELONY DISPOSITIONS: May 25th

The following is a list of felony dispositions from the Ector County District Clerk’s Office. Listed attorneys do not necessarily represent who was involved when the case was disposed. The prosecuting attorney was not listed unless otherwise stated.

Assault

>> Cesar Gaspar Armendariz, 43, pleaded guilty to assault family/house member impede breath/circulation charge (F3) (deferred adjudicatin completed/charge dismissed May 19). Judge John W. Smith presided. Bret Mansur was the attorney.

>> Corey Chance Salter, 21, pleaded guilty May 13 to one charge of assault of public servant (F3), one charge of theft (enhanced victim is an elderly individual, F3), one charge of evading arrest detained with vehicle (F3) and had one charge of tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair dismissed and was sentenced to five years in state jail. Judge W. Stacy Trotter approved the deal. Matt L. Thomas was the attorney.

>> Daniel Lopez Jr., 23, pleaded guilty Jan. 29 to intoxication assault with vehicle SBI (F3) and was sentenced to 10 years probation. Probation revoked on May 18 and sentenced to five years in prison. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal. Schrode was the attorney.

>> Ebb Smith, 56, had two aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charges (F2) dismissed May 15. Trotter presided. Don R. Fletcher was the attorney.

>> Kari McFall, 32, pleaded guilty May 19 to attempt to commit aggravated assault date/family/house SBI charge (F2) and was sentenced to three years in prison. Trotter approved the deal. Mansur was the attorney.

>> Malik D. Shinsako, 25, had an aggravated assault FV charge dismissed May 19. Judge John W. Smith presided.

>> Michael Anthony Recio, 30, pleaded guilty May 13 to two charges of aggravated assault against peace officer (F1), three charges of aggravated assault against a public service (F1) and one charge of evading arrest detained with vehicle (F3) and was sentenced to 10 years in prison. Trotter approved the deal. Fletcher was the attorney.

>> Michael Shae Wagner, 37, pleaded guilty May 19 to assault family/house member impede breath/circulation charge (F3) and was sentenced to 273 days in state jail. Whalen approved the deal. Chris Fostel was the attorney.

>> Rain Heart, 33, pleaded guilty May 13 to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and was sentenced to two years in prison. Whalen approved the deal. BJ Brown was the attorney.

>> Robert Grogan, 32, pleaded guilty May 18 to assault of a peace officer/judge (F2) and was sentenced to 10 years in prison. Judge John W. Smith approved the deal. Kevin Acker was the attorney.

>> Vincent Gabriel Sanchez, 25, pleaded guilty March 5 to assault family/house member impede breath/circulation charge (F3) and was sentenced to seven years in prison in an order adjudicating guilt. Trotter approved the deal. Mansur was the attorney.

attempt to take or take weapon from an officer

>> Erick Montau Thomas, 42, pleaded guilty May 19 to attempt to take or take weapon from an officer charge (SJF) and was sentenced to eight months in state jail. Whalen approved the deal. Fostel was the attorney.

BURGLARY

>> Jeris Adriel Arredondo, 22, pleaded guilty April 24 to burglary habitation intend other felony charge (F1) and was sentenced to 12 years in prison in an order adjudicating guilt. Judge John W. Smith approved the deal. John Shrode was the attorney.

>> Johnny Lee Toney, 72, pleaded guilty May 18 to burglary of building charge (SJF) and was sentenced to six months in state jail. Judge John W. Smith approved the deal. Carlos Rodriguez was the attorney.

continuous violence against the family

>> Anthony Rabon, 46, pleaded guilty May 13 to continuous violence against the family charge (F3) and was sentenced to two years probation and deferred adjudication. Trotter approved the deal. Acker was the attorney.

credit card or debit card abuse

>> Terry Wayne Woody, 55, pleaded guilty May 19 to credit card or debit card abuse charge (SJF) and was sentenced to 397 days in state jail. Whalen approved the deal. Fletcher was the attorney.

deadly conduct discharge firearm

>> Ruben Alexander Sanchez , 22, pleaded guilty April 26, 2018 to deadly conduct discharge firearm charge and given deferred adjudication. Was sentenced to five years in prison in an order adjudicating guilt on June 18, 2019. Judge John W. Smith approved the deal. Justine Wayne Low was the attorney.

DWI

>> Jose Luis Acosta Jr., 30, pleaded guilty May 19 to driving while intoxicate, third or more (F3), and was sentenced to eight years in prison. Trotter approved the deal. Mansur was the attorney.

evading arrest

>> Alfredo Garcia Jr., 21, pleaded guilty Sept. 4, 2016, to evading arrest detain with vehicle (F3) (deferred adjudication completed/charge dismissed May 19). Judge John W. Smith presided. Daniel Sarabia Jr. was the attorney.

>> Alfonso Reyes Jr., 30, pleaded guilty May 13 to evading arrest detained with vehicle charge (F3) and was sentenced to three years in prison. Trotter approved the deal. Shrode was the attorney.

>> Fermin Garcia, 44, pleaded guilty May 15 to evading arrest detain with vehicle charge (F3) and was sentenced to five years in prison. Rush approved the deal. Mansurwas the attorney.

>> Jared Allen Moersch, 24, pleaded guilty May 14 to evading arrest detain with vehicle charge (F3) and was sentenced to two years in prison. Whalen approved the deal. Fostel was the attorney.

>> Randolf Robledo Jr., 32, pleaded guilty May 18 to evading arrest or detention with vehicle charge (F3) and was sentenced to five years probation and five years in prison (suspended). Judge John W. Smith approved the deal. Jason Schoel was the attorney.

>> Victor Xavier Garcia, 19, pleaded guilty May 13 to evading arrest detained with vehicle charge and was sentenced to three years in prison. Trotter approved the deal. Fletcher was the attorney.

forgery financial instrument

>> Miguel Rubio Valdez, 31, pleaded guilty May 18 to forgery financial instrument charge (SJF) and was sentenced to three years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge John W. Smith approved the deal. Carlos Rodriguez was the attorney.

injury child/elderly/disable with intent bodily

>> Amy Ming, 38, had a injury child/elderly/disable with intent bodily charge dismissed May 12. Trotter presided. Shrode was the attorney.

>> Pedro Jose Juarez Jr., 36, pleaded guilty May 13 to injury child/elderly/disable with intent bodily and was sentenced to two years in prison. Whalen approved the deal. John C. Bickham was the attorney.

manufacture delivery of a controlled substance

>> Amanda Christine Blair, 29, pleaded guilty May 18 to manufacture delivery of a controlled substance, more than one gram but less than four grams charge (F2), and was sentenced to five years in probation and three years in state jail (suspended). Judge John W. Smith approved the deal. J. Roxane Blount was the attorney.

obstruction or retaliation

>> Isayah Tay Ramirez, 20, pleaded guilty April 24 to obstruction or retaliation charge (F3) and was sentenced to five years in prison in order adjudicating guilt. Judge John Smith approved the deal. Gary Garrison was the attorney.

possession of a controlled substance

>> Alfredo Junior Garcia, 24, pleaded guilty April 9 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram charge (SJF) and was sentenced to six months in state jail in an order adjudicating guilt. Judge John Smith approved the deal. Marc Chastain was the attorney.

>> Armando Emmanuel Rodriguez , 33, pleaded guilty May 13 to possession of a controlled substance, more than four grams but less than 200 grams charge (F2), and was sentenced to four years probation and 10 years in prison. Trotter approved the deal. Fletcher was the attorney.

>> Amanda Nicole Armstrong, 31, pleaded guilty May 19 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram charge, and was sentenced to two years probation and deferred adjudication. Whalen approved the deal. Schott Layh was the attorney.

>> Baylee Ramos, 18, pleaded guilty May 15 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram charge (SJF) and was sentenced to two years probation and deferred adjudication. Rush approved the deal. Tony Chavez was the attorney.

>> Cassandra Poss Gonsalez, 33, pleaded guilty May 19 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram (SJF), and was sentenced to 12 months in state jail. Trotter approved the deal. Dennis Jones was the attorney.

>> Dylan Wade Heib, 24, pleaded guilty on May 8, 2018, to possession of a controlled substance, more than four grams but less than 400 grams charge (F2), and was sentenced to two years probation (deferred completed/charge dismissed May 14). Trotter presided. Chavez was the attorney.

>> Gerald Lee Perna, 33, pleaded guilty May 13 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to 357 days in state jail. Whalen approved the deal. Jason Schoel was the attorney.

>> Ignacio Ray Gomez, 30, pleaded guilty May 13 to possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram but less than four grams, and was sentenced to 197 days in state jail. Whalen approved the deal. Violet LaTawn White was the attorney.

>> Jace Xavier Lopez, 21, pleaded guilty on July 13, 2017, to possession of a control substance, less than one gram charge (SJF), (deferred adjudication completed/charge dismissed May 19). Judge John W. Smith presided. Chavez was the attorney.

>> Lazaro Bojorquez Jr., 21, pleaded guilty May 19 to possession of a controlled substance PG 1, less than one gram charge (SJF), and was sentenced to two years probation and deferred adjudication. Whalen approved the deal. Matthew Pospisil was the attorney.

>> Marco Daniel Garcia, 23, pleaded guilty May 15 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram charge (F3) and was sentenced to three years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge James Rush approved the deal. Jason Leach was the attorney.

>> Melanee Marie Williams, 35, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine charge (SJF) (deferred adjudication completed/charge dismissed May 19). Judge John W. Smith presided. Larry Myrick was the attorney.

>> Raymond Alexander Braithwaite, 29, pleaded guilty May 19 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram charge (SJF), and was sentenced to seven months in state jail. Whalen approved the deal. Mansur was the attorney.

>> Roberto Nunez, 41, pleaded guilty May 19 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram charge (SJF), and was sentenced to six months in state jail. Trotter approved the deal. Carlos Rodriquez was the attorney.

prohibited substance/item in corrrectional/civil community facility

>> Erica Lynne Robertson, 36, pleaded guilty May 13 to prohibited substance/item in correctional/civil community facility charge (F3) and was sentenced to three years probation and deferred adjudication. Trotter approved the deal. Chavez was the attorney.

>> Samuel Llanez Trayon Jr., 32, pleaded guilty May 13 to prohibited substance/item in correctional/civil community charge and was sentenced to two years in prison. Trotter approved the deal. Acker was the attorney.

Robbery

>> Israel Vasquez Jr., 43, pleaded guilty May 19 to one charge of aggravated robbery (F1) and was sentenced to four years in prison and one charge of criminal mischief, value more than $2,500, but less than $30,000 charge (SJF), and was sentenced to 12 months in prison. Whalen approved the deal, Low and Fostel were the attorneys

>> Laura Lynn Soliz, 35, pleaded guilty May 13 to robbery and was sentenced to four years in prison. Trotter approved the deal. Jason Leach was the attorney.

>> William Gresham, 31, pleaded guilty May 19 to aggravated robbery charge (F1) and was sentenced to 12 years in prison. Trotter approved the deal. Fletcher was the attorney.

tampering with or fabricating physical

>> Erick Montau Thomas, 42, had a tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair (F3) charge dismissed May 19. Whalen presided. Fostel was the attorney.

>> Gabriela Bueno, 28, had a tampering with or fabricating physical dismissed May 8. Whalen presided. Justin Wayne Low was the attorney.

theft

>> Curtis Michael Ames, 34, pleaded guilty May 19 to one charge of theft (SJF) and one charge fraud use/possession of info # items, less than five charge (SJF) and was sentenced to 308 days in state jail. Whalen approved the deal. Fostel was the attorney.

>> Malcolm Donald Ruff, 59, pleaded guilty May 19 to theft charge (SJF) and was sentenced to 12 months in state jail. Trotter approved the deal. Jason Leach was the attorney.

violation bond/protective order

>> Elizabeth Garcia Renfroe, 29, had a violation bond/protective order two or more times within 12 months charge (F3) dismissed May 19. Judge John W. Smith presided. Fostel was the attorney.