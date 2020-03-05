  • March 5, 2020

Odessa man dies in two-vehicle collision

Odessa man dies in two-vehicle collision

A 28-year-old Odessa man died in a two-vehicle collision west of Odessa.

The reported fatal collision happened at 1:45 a.m. Thursday about 9.2 miles west of Odessa on Farm-to-Market Road 866, the Department of Public Safety press release stated.

Bryan Hicks, 48, of Midland was reportedly driving a 2020 Kenworth truck tractor and towing a semi-trailer south on Farm-to-Market Road 866, while Richard Preston Jr., 28, of Odessa was also driving south in a 2019 Ford F-150. The F-150 was driving behind the truck tractor.

The truck tractor turned right onto a lease road and as the truck tractor was turning the F-150 drove into the ditch and collided with the right side of the truck tractor, the press release detailed.

Preston was reportedly pronounced dead by the Ector County Medical Examiner at the scene and it was unknown if he was wearing a seatbelt. Hicks wasn’t injured and was wearing his seatbelt.

