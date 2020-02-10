  • February 10, 2020

Police warns public about Social Security scam - Odessa American: Law Enforcement

e-Edition Subscribe

Police warns public about Social Security scam

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Monday, February 10, 2020 5:52 pm

Police warns public about Social Security scam oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

The Odessa Police Department has reportedly received several complaints about a scam involving the Social Security Administration.

Citizens have reported that they received phone calls from 432-333-3641, which is an OPD number, and the caller is claiming to be with the Social Security Administration, an OPD press release detailed.

The caller reportedly detailed there has been fraudulent activity with the victim’s account and then asks for their social security number in order to verify their account.

OPD reminds the public if they receive a phone call, email, or text message from anyone claiming to work for the Social Security Administration, don’t provide your social security number or any other personal information.

Citizens are asked to contact the Office of the Inspector General at 1-800-269-0271.

Posted in on Monday, February 10, 2020 5:52 pm. | Tags: , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
48°
Humidity: 69%
Winds: E at 8mph
Feels Like: 45°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 52°/Low 33°
A few showers developing late. Lows overnight in the low 30s.

tuesday

weather
High 37°/Low 31°
Chance of showers. Highs in the upper 30s and lows in the low 30s.

wednesday

weather
High 56°/Low 29°
Partly cloudy and windy. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the upper 20s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]