Police warns public about Social Security scam

The Odessa Police Department has reportedly received several complaints about a scam involving the Social Security Administration.

Citizens have reported that they received phone calls from 432-333-3641, which is an OPD number, and the caller is claiming to be with the Social Security Administration, an OPD press release detailed.

The caller reportedly detailed there has been fraudulent activity with the victim’s account and then asks for their social security number in order to verify their account.

OPD reminds the public if they receive a phone call, email, or text message from anyone claiming to work for the Social Security Administration, don’t provide your social security number or any other personal information.

Citizens are asked to contact the Office of the Inspector General at 1-800-269-0271.