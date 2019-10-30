Woman charged with carrying drugs in her vaginal cavity at correctional facility

An Ector County Sheriff’s Office correction officer reportedly found drugs in a 20-year-old woman’s vaginal cavity after she was accused of assaulting her boyfriend with a knife and stealing less than $12 worth of merchandise from a grocery store, an Odessa Police Department affidavit detailed.

Analisa Wynn Dominguez was charged with prohibited substance in a correctional facility, a third-degree felony. She also had an arrest warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon bodily injury (family violence), a second-degree felony, from July 12.

The reported theft happened at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Alberston’s located at 1350 E. Eighth St., the affidavit stated.

Dominguez reportedly failed to pay or offer to pay for the merchandise she was carrying in her purse. The unpaid merchandise totaled $11.60.

Before she was transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center, officers stated to Dominguez the consequences of being in possession of a controlled substance in a correctional facility, the affidavit stated. Dominguez was given multiple opportunities to let officers know if she had any drugs or narcotics on her.

While Dominguez was transported to the ECLEC, officers reportedly saw her moving around in the back seat of their marked patrol unit in an attempt to conceal something.

Dominguez stated she had Xanax bars in her vaginal cavity after she arrived at the correctional facility, the affidavit stated. ECSO correction officer found the clear plastic bag in her vaginal cavity, which contained seven Xanax pills. Dominguez didn’t have a prescription for Xanax.

The arrest warrant for the reported aggravated assault happened 5:23 a.m. July 12 in the 200 block of S. Washington Ave., an OPD affidavit stated.

The victim, identified as Javier Miguel Garcia, stated he and girlfriend, Dominguez, were reportedly in an argument that turned physical. Garcia stated Dominguez punched him in the face with a closed fist.

Garcia pushed Dominguez away, which he said made her more upset, the affidavit detailed. Dominguez grabbed a 12-inch knife with a red handle and came at him.

Garcia stated Dominguez reportedly cut his right middle finger. Witness at the scene stated they were walking down the street when they saw Garcia running out the apartment and away from Dominguez who was running after him with a knife.

The witnesses stated they reportedly saw Dominguez stab Garcia one time. Witnesses stated Dominguez left the scene with another man and left Garcia outside bleeding.

Dominguez has two bonds totaling $75,000 and was still in custody as of Wednesday afternoon, jail records show.