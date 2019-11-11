ECSO details female bystander shoulder after assault

A woman was listed in stable condition after she was shot once in the shoulder, an Ector County Sheriff’s Office press release detailed.

The reported assault happened after deputies responded to a shots fired call at 10:13 a.m. Saturday in the 15,000 block of South Quartz Avenue, the release stated.

Deputies were reportedly told three individuals had entered an RV and assaulted the homeowner. A shot was fired during the fight and the fired round struck a woman who was in her home across the street. The homeowner told deputies that the three subjects who assaulted him fled the scene, the release stated.

ECSO didn’t release the name of the woman who was shot, the homeowner or identifying factors of the three connected to the assault.

The investigation continues.