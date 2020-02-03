Ector County Law Enforcement Center inmate found dead

A 65-year-old man was found dead at 11:56 p.m. Friday at the Ector County Law Enforcement Center.

An Ector County Sheriff’s Office press release detailed that Antonio Villa Mendoza Jr., 65, hung himself from a commode partition and was found unresponsive by jail staff.

Jail staff reportedly attempted CPR before Mendoza was transferred to Medical Center Hospital ER where he was pronounced dead at 1:03 a.m.

The Texas Rangers will be conducting the investigation and the Texas Commission on Jail Standards was notified, the press release stated.

Next of kin were notified and the body was sent to Tarrant County for an autopsy.