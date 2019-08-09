5 ECSO deputies to receive Star of Texas Award

The five Ector County Sheriff’s Office deputies that have been shot in the line of duty will be honored during the Star of Texas Awards on Sept. 11 in Austin.

ECSO’s five deputies include Capt. Steven McNeill, investigator Javier Leyva, investigator Cody Smith, investigator Josh Pool and reserve deputy Ricky Rodriguez.

The Star of Texas Awards honor all Texas peace officers, firefighters and emergency medical first responders who are seriously injured or killed in the line of duty, a release from ECSO detailed.

Awards will reportedly be given out at the Texas House of Representatives on Sept. 11 in Austin.

Smith, Pool and Rodriguez were reportedly shot by gunman Damon Murad Asad, 33, who was shot and killed after he reportedly opened fire on deputies who were there to serve a narcotics search warrant on Jan. 14 at 7321 Kentucky Ave.

Pool and Rodriguez were each shot in the left leg, while Smith had a bullet graze the left side of his lip, a previous Odessa American article detailed.

McNeill was reportedly shot in the head during a standoff with Victor White on Sept. 17, 2010 in West Odessa.

Leyva was shot in the upper left leg in 2014, previous Odessa American articles detail.