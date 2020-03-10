  • March 10, 2020

Police searching for man involved in supermarket burglary - Odessa American: Law Enforcement

Police searching for man involved in supermarket burglary

Posted: Tuesday, March 10, 2020 5:27 pm

The Odessa Police Department is looking for a man who reportedly burglarized a Lowe’s Supermarket in south Odessa.

The reported burglary happened at 4:15 a.m. Feb. 12 at the Lowe’s Supermarket located at 826 West Clements St., an OPD press release stated.

Investigation showed a man reportedly burglarized Lowe’s Supermarket and fled the scene in an unknown direction.

OPD has released a photo of the man at tinyurl.com/qqy4h6e.

Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to contact the Odessa Police Department or Odessa Crime Stoppers and reference case No. 20-03129.

