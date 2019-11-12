  • November 12, 2019

Police looking for man involved in robbery at sporting goods store - Odessa American: Law Enforcement

Posted: Tuesday, November 12, 2019 4:46 pm

The Odessa Police Department is looking for a man that reportedly threatened multiple employees of a sporting goods store after he stole merchandise.

The reported theft happened 4:32 p.m. Oct. 29 at Academy Sports located at 6201 East Highway 191, an OPD press release detailed.

Investigation reportedly showed a man stole merchandise and threatened multiple employees with a firearm.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective S. Chavez at 432-335-4926 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference case No. 19-35521.

