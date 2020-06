The Odessa Police Department is reportedly looking for a man involved in auto burglaries and forging stolen checks.

OPD has released photos of the man on its website at tinyurl.com/y8ewwmh3.

The suspect’s vehicle is a red Ford extended cab with a white hood, the OPD press release detailed. The front plate was stolen from another vehicle.

Anyone with information about the suspect or vehicle is asked to contact Det. L. Goodson at 432-335-4942 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS.