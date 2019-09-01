OPD officer loves job

James ‘Tom’ Santana started working for the city as an animal control officer and then went through OPD’s police academy and became an officer. He was shot on Saturday and had surgery to remove bullet fragments.

His sister-in-law Ashley Nicole Haynie, organized a GoFundMe and said his injuries are not critical but that donations are appreciated to help his wife and two children.

“He was so excited to become an officer,” she said of the about 8-year veteran of the force. “He is an amazing dad and a goofy brother-in-law.”

She said he never asks for much and always helps others and does it with a joking spirit.

He’s in stable condition at MCH.