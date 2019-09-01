  • September 1, 2019

OPD officer loves job - Odessa American: Law Enforcement

e-Edition Subscribe

OPD officer loves job

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size
More Information

>> GoFundMe

 

Posted: Sunday, September 1, 2019 5:53 pm

OPD officer loves job Odessa American oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

James ‘Tom’ Santana started working for the city as an animal control officer and then went through OPD’s police academy and became an officer. He was shot on Saturday and had surgery to remove bullet fragments.

His sister-in-law Ashley Nicole Haynie, organized a GoFundMe and said his injuries are not critical but that donations are appreciated to help his wife and two children.

“He was so excited to become an officer,” she said of the about 8-year veteran of the force. “He is an amazing dad and a goofy brother-in-law.”

She said he never asks for much and always helps others and does it with a joking spirit.

He’s in stable condition at MCH.

Follow Odessa American on twitter @OdessaAmerican, like us on Facebook at Odessa American or call 432-333-7763 to contact the city editor.

Posted in , on Sunday, September 1, 2019 5:53 pm. | Tags: , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
86°
Humidity: 40%
Winds: ESE at 5mph
Feels Like: 87°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 93°/Low 70°
Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the low 70s.

monday

weather
High 94°/Low 70°
Mainly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the low 70s.

tuesday

weather
High 95°/Low 70°
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the low 70s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7670 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2019, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]