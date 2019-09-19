Police searching for man, woman in connection with burglary

The Odessa Police Department is looking for a man and woman reportedly involved in burglarizing a vehicle in the Walmart parking lot.

The reported burglary happened Aug. 29 at the Walmart located at 4210 JBS Parkway, an OPD release stated.

Investigation showed a man and woman burglarized a white 2005 Dodge Ram and took the victim’s wallet, which contained several personal documents. The man and woman then went inside Walmart.

A photo of the man and woman can be seen on the OPD website at tinyurl.com/y2yy9eph.

Anyone who recognizes the man or woman is asked to contact Detective W. Branch or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference case No. 19-30315.