  • September 19, 2019

Police searching for man, woman in connection with burglary - Odessa American: Law Enforcement

Police searching for man, woman in connection with burglary

Posted: Thursday, September 19, 2019 4:34 pm

oanews@oaoa.com

The Odessa Police Department is looking for a man and woman reportedly involved in burglarizing a vehicle in the Walmart parking lot.

The reported burglary happened Aug. 29 at the Walmart located at 4210 JBS Parkway, an OPD release stated.

Investigation showed a man and woman burglarized a white 2005 Dodge Ram and took the victim’s wallet, which contained several personal documents. The man and woman then went inside Walmart.

A photo of the man and woman can be seen on the OPD website at tinyurl.com/y2yy9eph.

Anyone who recognizes the man or woman is asked to contact Detective W. Branch or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference case No. 19-30315.

Posted in on Thursday, September 19, 2019 4:34 pm. | Tags: , , ,

