Police looking for man in assault

The Odessa Police Department is searching for a man who reportedly struck another man with a pipe multiple times.

The reported assault happened at 12:07 a.m. May 27 near the intersection of University Boulevard and Dixie Boulevard, the OPD press release detailed.

A 56-year-old complainant reportedly told police that after he got into an argument with a man, the man chased him and struck him multiple times with a pipe before fleeing the scene in an unknown direction. The complainant had injuries on his head, hands and knees and was transported to a local hospital with serious bodily injury.

OPD has released a photo of the suspect that can be seen at tinyurl.com/yaaabdes.

Anyone with information about the assault is asked to contact Detective D. Rocha at 432-335-4933 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference case No. 20-0009361.