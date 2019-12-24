  • December 24, 2019

ECSO searching for suspect in West Odessa fatal shooting

ECSO searching for suspect in West Odessa fatal shooting

Posted: Tuesday, December 24, 2019 10:20 am

Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis said over the phone Tuesday morning that no one has been arrested after an argument turned into a fatal shooting in West Odessa.

The reported fatal shooting happened Monday in the area of 5231 W. 22nd Street, an Ector County Sheriff’s Office press release detailed.

Griffis also said ECSO is almost certain the suspect and the victim knew each other.

A witness in the area of where the fatal shooting happened reportedly told ECSO they heard words exchanged in Spanish. Griffis said it was unclear what the conversation was.

“It’s not a random shooting,” Griffis said. “They were known to each other. We just don’t know who the other individual is at this time.”

Griffis said the victim, who has yet to be identified by ECSO, was sitting in his car with the door open and the suspect walked up to him and shot him.

According to an ECSO press release, the victim was shot twice and transported to Medical Center Hospital. The victim was later pronounced dead. The suspect was seen running away from the scene.

“We are seeking more information from anybody that might know who the actor may be,” Griffis said. “The witness got a glimpse of the actor, but we don’t really have a good description of him right now. We are checking some videos in the neighborhood.”

