Police looking for man in connection to groping several women

The Odessa Police Department is searching for a man who has reportedly groped several women after he claims he’s looking for a lost dog in northeast Odessa.

There have been four reported groping incidents at an apartment complex near 52nd Street and Tanglewood Lane, a City of Odessa release detailed. The man reportedly claims to be looking for a lost dog.

OPD described the man as Hispanic of thin to medium build between 5-foot-6 and 5-9 with salt-and-peppered colored hair, the release stated. The man was also wearing a blue bandanna.

Anyone with information about the man is asked to call OPD.