  • May 19, 2020

Man charged with huffing sealant, yelling at people outside shopping center

Man charged with huffing sealant, yelling at people outside shopping center

Posted: Tuesday, May 19, 2020 5:58 pm

An Odessa Police Department affidavit stated a 66-year-old man was arrested after he was huffing sealant and yelling at people at a shopping center in central Odessa.

Roger Gifford was charged with inhalant paraphernalia delivery or sell inhalant, a class A misdemeanor.

The reported incident happened at 9:51 a.m. Sunday at the One Energy Square shopping center located in the 3100 block of Andrews Highway, the OPD affidavit detailed. Gifford was sitting between the Dollar Tree and Big Lots stores.

When OPD arrived at the scene, Gifford was reportedly inhaling something from a store plastic bag. Gifford quickly put it down when the officer arrived.

Gifford continued to huff into the bag and refused to put it down when he was told to do so, the affidavit stated. Gifford appeared to be intoxicated on the substance inside the bag as he had glassy and red blood shot eyes, slurred speech and unstable balance.

There was reportedly a strong chemical odor when the officer walked up to Gifford and there were two half empty cans of Flex Seal next to him. Gifford was identified by documents inside a bag he had with him.

Gifford was arrested, charged and transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center. He had one bond totaling $1,000 and he was still in custody as of Tuesday afternoon, jail records show.

