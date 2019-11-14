Teenager charged with firing shot inside residence

An 18-year-old man was arrested after he reportedly fired a shot inside his residence.

Arron Fuentez was charged Wednesday with disorderly conduct discharging a firearm, a class B misdemeanor. He also had an active warrant for public intoxication, a class C misdemeanor.

The reported discharging a firearm happened at 2:35 p.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of Fitch Avenue, an Odessa Police Department affidavit detailed.

Investigation showed Fuentez reportedly fired a round from his residence and there were no reports of any injuries. Bomb Squad also responded to the scene.

Fuentez was arrested, charged and transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center. He had one bond totaling $500 and was still in custody as of Thursday morning. Fuentez also has a $375 fine for his public intoxication charge.