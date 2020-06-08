ECTOR COUNTY FELONY DISPOSITIONS: June 8

The following is a list of felony dispositions from the Ector County District Clerk’s Office. Listed attorneys do not necessarily represent who was involved when the case was disposed. The prosecuting attorney was not listed unless otherwise stated.

ABANDON ENDANGER CHILD CRIMINAL NEGLIGENCE

>> Gabrielle Monique Fierros, 22, pleaded guilty May 29 to abandon endanger child criminal negligence (SJF) and was sentenced to three years probation and deferred adjudication. In a separate count, Fierros had an abandon endanger child criminal negligence dismissed May 29. Rush approved the deal. Kevin Acker was the attorney.

AGGRAVATED SEXUAL ASSAULT

>> Christopher Michael Sanchez, 25, pleaded guilty May 29 to aggravated sexual assault child (F1) and was sentenced to 10 years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge James Rush approved the deal. Michael McLeaish was the attorney.

>> Jerry Glen Klein, 64, pleaded guilty May 27 to aggravated sexual assault (F1) and was sentenced to 10 years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal. Michael McLeaish was the attorney.

ASSAULT

>> Wilmer Carcamo Lozano, 35, pleaded guilty May 27 to aggravated assault date/family/house member (F1) and was sentenced to five years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge W. Stacy Trotter approved the deal. Luis A. Chavez was the attorney.

>> Johnny Guerrero III, 29, pleaded guilty May 27 to aggravated assault causes serious bodily injury (F1) and was sentenced to six years in prison (probation revoked). Judge Bill McCoy approved the deal. Nick L. Olguin was the attorney.

Burglary

>> Dezanae Scaggs, 22, pleaded guilty Dec. 20, 2018, to burglary of habitation (F2), had probation revoked on May 28 and was sentenced to 12 years in prison in an order adjudicating guilt. Trotter approved the deal. Carlos Rodriguez was the attorney.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

>> Esteban Roman Flores, 21, was granted probation discharge and dismissal June 1 of criminal mischief. Judge John W. Smith presided. Marc Chastain was the attorney.

DWI

>> Benjamin Ramos, 35, pleaded guilty May 27 to charges of driving while intoxicated 3rd or more and intoxication assault with a vehicle and was sentenced to eight years in prison. Whalen approved the deal Jason Leach was the attorney.

EVADING ARREST

>> Charles Ray Lerma, 42, pleaded guilty May 29 to evading arrest detain with previous conviction (SJF) and was sentenced to 12 months in state jail. Rush approved the deal. Carlos Rodriguez was the attorney.

>> Christopher Xavier Tarango, 37, was granted probation discharge and dismissal June 1 of evading arrest detain with vehicle. Judge James Rush presided. Josh Stephens was the attorney.

>> Freddie Lee Gomez, 34, pleaded guilty June 15, 2018, to evading arrest detain with vehicle (F3), had his probation revoked May 22 and was sentenced to four years in prison. Whalen approved the deal. Scott Layh was the attorney.

>> Gerardo Sanchez, 21, pleaded guilty May 22 to evading arrest/detention with vehicle (F3) and was sentenced to four years in prison. Judge James Rush approved the deal. Violet Latawn White was the attorney.

>> Rojelio Enriquez, 34, pleaded guilty May 29 to evading arrest detain with vehicle (F3) and was sentenced to three years in prison. Rush approved the deal. Dennis Jones was the attorney.

POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

>> Bryant James Mathis, 41, was granted probation discharge and dismissal June 1 of possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram but less than four grams. Whalen presided. Adrian Chavez was the attorney.

>> Bryant James Mathis, 41, was granted probation discharge and dismissal June 1 to possession of a controlled substance, more than four grams but less than 200 grams. Whalen presided. Tony Chavez was the attorney.

>> Chad Wade Arnold, 46, pleaded guilty May 27 to possession of a controlled substance, more than four grams but less than 200 grams (F2), and was sentenced to 20 years in prison. Arnold had charges of manufacture delivery of a controlled substance, more than four grams but less than 200 grams (F1), and possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram (SJF) dismissed on May 27. Judge W. Stacy Trotter approved the deal. Don R. Fletcher and Justin Wayne Low were the attorneys.

>> Chyenne Michelle Billings, 27, pleaded guilty May 27 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram (SJF), and was sentenced to 15 months in state jail. Trotter approved the deal. Jason Leach was the attorney.

>> Christopher Nicholas Larizza, 30, pleaded guilty May 27 to possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram (SJF), and was sentenced to 15 months in state jail. Trotter approved the deal. Marc Chastain was the attorney.

>> Erick Lucero Dorame, 35, pleaded guilty May 27 to possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram (SJF), and was sentenced to two years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge James Rush approved the deal. Tony Chavez was the attorney.

>> Mario Nevarez, 53, pleaded guilty May 27 to possession of a controlled substance, more than one grams but less than four grams (F3), and was sentenced to five years probation and deferred adjudication. Whalen approved the deal. Michael McLeaish was the attorney.

>> Matthew Ramirez, 32, pleaded guilty May 29 to possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram but less than four grams, and was sentenced to three years probation and deferred adjudication. Rush approved the deal. Carlos Rodriguez was the attorney.

ROBBERY

>> Ernesto Pena Jr., 32, was granted probation discharge and dismissal May 27 on robbery charge. Judge James Rush presided. Justin Wayne Low was the attorney.

TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYSICAL EVIDENCE WITH INTENT TO IMPAIR CHARGE

>> Bryant James Mathis, 41, was granted probation discharge and dismissal June 1 of tamper fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair. Whalen presided. Tony Chavez was the attorney.

>> Rodrigo Licon, 24, had a tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair (F3) charge dismissed May 27. Whalen presided.

THEFT

>> David Dale Llanez, 44, pleaded guilty May 27 to theft property value more than $30,000 but less than $150,000 (F3) and was sentenced to two years in prison. Whalen approved the deal. Scott Layh was the attorney.

>> David Roy, 39, had a theft of firearm charge (SJF) dismissed May 8. Judge John W. Smith presided. Mike Holmes was the attorney.

>> Jennifer Lynn Bridges, 57, pleaded guilty May 28 to theft property value less than $2,500, two more previous convictions (SJF) and was sentenced to 12 months in state jail. Judge John W. Smith approved the deal. Mike Holmes was the attorney.

>> Justin Wayne Sovil, 32, pleaded guilty May 29 to theft of material aluminum/bronze/copper/brass (SJF) and was sentenced to 15 months in state jail. Rush approved the deal. Dennis Jones was the attorney.

>> Michelle Lara, 51, pleaded guilty June 2 to theft property value more than $2,500, less than $30,000 (SJF), and was sentenced to three years probation and deferred adjudication. Whalen approved the deal. Don R. Fletcher was the attorney.

UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF BODY ARMOR

>> Christopher Nicholas Larizza, 30, had an unlawful possession of body armor by a felon charge (F3) dismissed May 27. Trotter presided. Marc Chastain was the attorney.

UNAUTHORIZED USE OF A VEHICLE

>> Rebecca Montoya, 19, had an unauthorized use of vehicle charge (SJF) dismissed May 29. Judge John W. Smith presided.